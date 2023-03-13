Gov. Evers makes stop in Holmen, talks budget

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers decided to make a stop at Holmen High School Monday.
The former educator visited students in classrooms where subjects such as computer science and industrial tech was being taught.
Evers spoke with reporters about a few of his budget priorities. One is the $120 million dollar proposal for universal school lunches.
The Governor says that it would impact many students and that a lot of school food comes from Wisconsin farms. He remains optimistic it won't get turned down by the Republican-led legislature.
“We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of students that this impacts across the state of Wisconsin," Evers said. "I haven’t heard any people say it’s dead on arrival. So I guess it’s still alive and we’re helpful we can get that through.”
State Senator Brad Pfaff was also in attendance and offered the following statement:
“Students learn best on a full stomach. School breakfasts and lunches enable kids to be more engaged in their school work, whether it’s solving math problems or learning about the history of our great state.”
