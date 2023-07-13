Gov. Evers names new Vernon County District Attorney

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers has announced a new District Attorney for Vernon County.
Angela Palmer-Fisher takes over for Timothy Gaskell, who won an April election to the Vernon County Circuit Court.
He defeated Palmer-Fisher in the election for the judgeship.
Palmer-Fisher has served as the court commissioner for Vernon County Judge Darcy J. Rood since 2017.
“The district attorney wields great power. Having worked with Attorney Palmer-Fisher for many years, I know she possesses the integrity, skill, judgment, and life experience to execute the duties of this position with wisdom and without regard to the social status, race, religion, or wealth of victims or the accused,” said Judge Rood in a statement. “She has the courage to make difficult decisions even when they are contrary to public sentiment and has a strong desire to serve the community in which she has resided for over 20 years. She is committed to protecting the public and holding all accountable and will apply the law with reason and compassion in equal measure.”
Palmer-Fisher, a resident of Westby, has her own law firm in Vernon County.
“It is a great honor to be selected by Governor Evers to serve the people of Wisconsin as the Vernon County District Attorney,” said Palmer-Fisher. “I look forward to partnering with law enforcement agencies and other community leaders to seek justice and enhance public safety for all our residents by fairly, ethically, and aggressively holding those accountable who violate the law and by working to prevent crime. Having lived in this community for over two decades, the promotion of peace and safety for all citizens will be my highest priority, and the people who come into contact with the district attorney’s office will be treated with dignity, fairness, and respect.”