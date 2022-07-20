Gov. Evers on French Island to announce PFAS lawsuit

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul visited French Island Wednesday morning to announce a newly filed lawsuit against several companies the state feels are responsible for contaminating water supplies with the forever chemical known as PFAS.
Evers says that the corporations, including DuPont and 3M, kept the risks of their products close to the vest instead of making the potential harm public.
“These manufacturers knew or should have known that their products could harm public health, pollute our waters and our natural resources," Evers said. "Rather than warning consumers and users of associated risk and harm to their products and PFAS, these polluters concealed these dangers and even downplayed them to our families, communities and Wisconsinites.”
PFAS exposure has been linked to ailments such as cancer and liver disease. Kaul says the state feels the companies were negligent in their practices and brought an increase danger to the people of Wisconsin.
“We’ve also alleged that those companies knew for decades the dangers that PFAS posed to human health," Kaul said. "The fact that it moved in water and the fact that PFAS was accumulating in people’s blood. We have alleged that those companies took measures to protect their own employees, but did not notify the public of the danger that PFAS contamination caused.”
Town of Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue says that she had been in contact with state official for over a year with hopes to take action in resolving the issues associated with PFAS contamination, but adds that a lot of the damage has already been done.
“As I look out here today and I see my friends and my neighbors, especially those with young children who used to drink from the hose or blow bubbles in their bathtub, their lives have changed and so have ours," Donahue said. "Now we must teach our children that drinking from the tap water is toxic.”
Evers says that he has confidence in the lawsuit, which could call for financial responsibility against the defendants. This includes paying for testing and cleaning of water supplies in the state and possibly reimbursing residents for PFAS related expenses.