Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff to honor Jackson County soldier killed in Korean War

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers signs an executive order ordering flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a Jackson County man killed while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
U.S. Army Corporal Donald L. DuPont of Alma Center was reported missing in action on December 2, 1950 while fighting near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
He served in B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in Korea.
His remains were identified in January after North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains of American service members killed in the war.
DuPont's funeral is scheduled for tomorrow in Fairchild.
“The effort to see Corporal DuPont returned home to Wisconsin was an endeavor that took the cooperation, coordination, and dedication of many, and we are grateful for the effort to ensure no service member is left behind,” said Gov. Evers. “We are glad that Corporal DuPont can now be laid to rest in peace. Wisconsin will forever remember his service and his sacrifice.”
The governor's executive order is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.