Gov. Evers' proposed budget aims to make Wisconsin safer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Governor Tony Evers announced his budget initiatives Wednesday night. The proposed budget would make sure that the "investments will be critical for bringing our infrastructure into this century."
The budget looks at electric vehicle infrastructure, paying down state debt and expanding high-speed internet.
A large portion of the proposed plan focuses on making Wisconsin roadways safer.
Evers said in his Biennial Budget Message "investing in 21st Century transportation and infrastructure is essential to prepare our workforce and our economy for the future, and we have to start right away…”
With more than 115,000 miles of public roadways in the state, safety is a priority according to the governor and transportation officials.
"When we look at safety, and safety is a top priority," Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. "The Governor put out a $60 million dollar program to curb reckless driving through different ways we can do geometrically on the roadways."
In 2022, 600 people died on Wisconsin roads and so far this year, there have been 42 fatalities.
Evers' budget includes investing in measures that would prevent intoxicated driving - like the requirement of ignition interlock devices for all OWI offenders.
"With a first offense, like many other states currently already have, would have these devices put on the cars," Thompson said. "So, if they are over the legal limit wouldn't be able to get in and operate their vehicle."
An effort executive director of Coulee Recovery Rita Von Haden said could work.
"Obviously, we see the data that tells us that it's working. CDC says that 70% of individuals who actually have them are least likely to re-offend or have not re-offended," Von Haden said. "Then, we look at this same data that says that 20% of the individuals that are supposed to have them don't even have them put in. So, despite the law that they're supposed to be there, they're not following that law."
Another deterrent to driving under the influence is having more enforcement on the roadways. Under Evers' budget, 35 state patrol officers would be added around Wisconsin
It would also provide $60 million to establishing a new traffic calming grant program. These are measures like speed bumps and traffic circles to reduce the negative effects of vehicle use.
To view the full budget, click here.