Gov. Evers sends off Wisconsin Air National Guard deployment.

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers made his way to Volk Field to send the 128th Air Control Squadron of the Wisconsin Air National Guard on to their deployment.
Gov. Evers said he's grateful for the service the soldiers have given to the State and Nation as a whole from issues with COVID-19 and civil unrest and is always confident that they will take on any challenge effectively.
"We've asked a lot of you over these past few years. But you have responded each time with the willingness to tackle any and every challenge ahead. Without a doubt we owe our states success to your efforts," Gov. Evers said.
The mission that lies ahead for the 128th Squadron now: tactical battle management in the Middle East. It's an area that's complex and has many different coalitions, but Chief Master Sergeant Travis Skowronski said this is what the soldiers trained for.
"Training this group of airmen for the last 20 years based on when they joined the unit," CMSgt. Skowronski continued. "They're in great hands an have been training and preparing for this moment since they've entered the Squadron.
This is the unit's seventh deployment to the region since 2001, so there is no shortage of experience in this field.
Commander James Behn ensured family members that the conditions the squadron will be placed under will be as secure as they can be.
"As far as the actual tactical environment that they're going into we know that they are safe as we can possibly make them," said Cmdr. Behn.
They went with emotional farewells from friends and family but confidence that the squadron is well prepared for a successful mission and a safe return home upon completion.