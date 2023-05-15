Gov. Evers stopping in La Crosse, talks broadband

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Governor Tony Evers made a stop at the La Crosse Public Library Monday to discuss getting broadband communications to all of the state's communities.
Evers was there with Public Service Commission Chairperson Rebecca Valcq for the Internet for All Wisconsin Listening Tour session.
The Public Service Commission (PSE) has been hosting a series of listening sessions to hear from communities in need of broadband.
The goal is to help the state of Wisconsin deploy high-speed internet and improve internet affordability and adoption.
Evers has allocated more than $340 million dollars in state and federal funds to expand high-speed internet within the state.
The PSE estimates there are hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents who don't have reliable, affordable internet service.
"Folks, we got to do more," Evers said. "We know closing the digital divide isn't just about getting folks connected. We also have to make sure that internet service is affordable, equitable and reliable."
Evers has proposed what he called an 'historic' investment of $750 million in the biannual budget for the Broadband Expansion Grant Program - which expands access to high-speed internet in the state.