Gov. Evers stops in Sparta to discuss flood mitigation

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Sparta on Thursday to highlight the parts of his budget that he says supports rural communities.

Part of Evers' budget includes $4 million in flood mitigation for places like Monroe Co. that have dealt with severe flooding in past years.

Gov. Evers said he wants state funds to go directly to counties so they can deal with natural disasters more proactively.

"One of the reasons we push so hard for more money to come to our municipalities and counties, is because they know their areas better and they can create plans and create solutions," Gov. Evers (D-WI) said.

The Governor said flood mitigation efforts are underway in Arcadia. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with the Evers Administration to build a structure that keeps water away from residential areas there.

Governor Evers visited Menomonie earlier Thursday to discuss support for agriculture in Wisconsin.

