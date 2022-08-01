Gov. Evers visits La Crosse, talks education

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers made a stop at The Good Fight Community Center on Monday and shared comments about how his administration plans on addressing education going forward.
On the subject of referendums, while around 80-percent of them are passed, Evers says that the state must step in to make sure they don't get too high in value and thus, too costly for taxpayers.
"That is the one million dollar question that we've faced for a very long time," Evers said. "My plans going forward are going to find ways to get more money to schools. That includes special education funding, mental health funding. State has to take a roll. The previous administration let this happen and it's going to take some time to get past it, but we're getting there."
Evers also said he wants to incorporate financial literacy in the curriculum of school age children.
The Good Fight, founded by Nathaniel Coleman, Jr., helps area youth who are considered at risk. He says while the facility has not received funding from the governor's office, he's thankful for the visit by Evers himself.
“It indicates that we are special," Coleman said. "That the work that we do, especially surrounding education, is very important. Our summer program, Perfect 10, is going to be ending on Friday. It’s our third year doing it. Helping kids to manage through the tough times and get the education that they need.”
Evers was also asked for an update regarding his lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers. The governor said they are waiting to be assigned a judge in that case.