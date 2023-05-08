Gov. Evers visits La Crosse to kick off Tourism Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers made a stop at the Pump House in La Crosse Monday afternoon as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.
The regional arts center received close to $300,000 in grant funding to improve certain areas. Evers wants that program to continue, but the $50 million proposal in his budget was nixed by the Republican-led legislature.
They did however opt to keep a $70,000,000 proposal to improve the state's tourism industry by means of increased advertising and attracting large scale events.
Evers says that the state will profit from such an investment.
"First of all, there is an extraordinary amount of economic development that comes along with it," Evers said. "It's in the billions of dollars. A couple billion dollars. Therefore, it's important that we invest in tourism infrastructure. We did a small part of this building, actually."
The state budget will take effect on July 1 but Evers and the legislature are having issues agreeing on priorities. More than 540 proposals made by the governor have been discarded by Republican legislators who are crafting their own budget proposals.