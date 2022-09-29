Gov. Evers visits UW-L, holds roundtable with students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers paid a visit to UW-La Crosse and engaged with students on a long list of divisive topics followed by a tour of school facilities.
On the agenda were defending reproductive rights, affordable education, climate change and legalizing marijuana. Students also asked Evers questions such as enabling new voting methods in the state and changing current LGBTQ discrimination laws.
Following the discussion, Evers, who has a background in education, learned a thing or two from the potential first time voters.
“I talked about referendum initiatives where the people would vote and their vote could actually put a law in place," Evers said. "One of the students came up afterwards and said one of the downsides to that is the people that know a topic well essentially will be set aside and we might miss something because an expert might have a different opinion or maybe frame something differently. That was a great suggestion. Frankly, I didn’t think of it.”
La Crosse was the first of three stops for the governor in the UW System on Thursday. He followed it up with trips to Green Bay and Whitewater.