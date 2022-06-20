Gov. Walz announces new proposal to send half of the budget surplus back to Minnesotans

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz announced a new proposal on Sunday that would bring lawmakers back for a 15 minute Special Legislative Session to pass a piece of legislation that would give half of the states' $9.25 billion dollar surplus back to Minnesotans in the form of a direct payment.
Walz said individuals would receive $1,000 dollars, while married couples would receive $2,000 dollars.
"Minnesotans need it. We are seeing this both nationally and globally. Inflationary pressures, especially on gasoline and food. Let us give half of it back. It would be a 15 minute special session, a one page bill. My revenue department is prepared and ready to go," Walz said.
KIMT caught up with GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen on Sunday regarding his thoughts on Walz's proposal.
Jensen said GOP lawmakers should consider reconvening to talk about Walz's direct payment plan.
"If Governor Walz is willing to have a very brief special session, 15 to 30 minutes whereby Minnesotans get some sort of relief. I think that is something we should be open to having a real robust discussion on," Jensen said.
However, State Sen. Carla Nelson, who is the tax chairwoman in the senate, said a tax relief bill already exists and should be Walz's main priority.
"Minnesotans are struggling. They are struggling now. inflation is at 40 year high. People can not afford gas. They can not afford the baby formula. Their food is up 30%, energy is up 30%. Minnesotans need relief now and we need to get it to them now and governor, the bill is already written and already agreed to, so that is where our focus needs to be," Nelson said.
It is unknown whether or not Walz would include the legislature's tax bill in his proposed Special Legislative Session.