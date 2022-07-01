Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for May storms

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for Winona County after heavy rains on May 19 caused widespread damage in the county.
Five inches of rain fell in the county during the storms that day. Afterwards, Winona Co. Emergency Management Coordinator Ben Klinger said there were reports of washouts, mud slides, and even some cars underwater. Roads were closed and power outages were also reported.
“We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support they need to help Winona County recover from heavy rain this past spring,” said Governor Walz. “We are stronger when we work together, and the State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the people and places impacted by severe weather events.”
The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work with Winona County to provide assistance as directed by the Governor.