...Some Waves of Heavier Winter Precipitation This Morning...

.A wintry mix of precipitation was found across the area this
morning. Mainly snow was found in southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa...with occasionally a mix of sleet. South of
Interstate 90, freezing rain and sleet were falling and ice
accumulations were occurring.

As the day progresses, expect waves of precipitation with a change
over to mostly snow. Ice accumulations will be highest across
southwest Wisconsin, especially far southern Grant county, up to
two-tenths of an inch. Snow amounts will be light in most areas,
with 1-3 inches near and northwest of a Rochester, Minnesota to
Medford, Wisconsin line.

Travel will be challenging today, especially off of the main
roads. Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be slick.
Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans
accordingly.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

Gov. Walz calls special election to fill 1st Congressional Dist. vacancy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday called for a special election to fill the vacancy in the 1st Congressional District left with the death last week of Representative Jim Hagedorn. 

Minnesota statutes called for the special election to fill the position. The governor laid out a timeline of what happens during the next several months leading up to the special election set for August 9. 

Candidates can file affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions with the Secretary of State between March 1 and 5 p.m. on March 15. 

If needed, a special primary to narrow the field of candidates will be held on Tuesday, May 24. 

Hagedorn passed away February 18 after battling kidney cancer. He was 59. 