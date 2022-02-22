Gov. Walz calls special election to fill 1st Congressional Dist. vacancy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday called for a special election to fill the vacancy in the 1st Congressional District left with the death last week of Representative Jim Hagedorn.
Minnesota statutes called for the special election to fill the position. The governor laid out a timeline of what happens during the next several months leading up to the special election set for August 9.
Candidates can file affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions with the Secretary of State between March 1 and 5 p.m. on March 15.
If needed, a special primary to narrow the field of candidates will be held on Tuesday, May 24.
Hagedorn passed away February 18 after battling kidney cancer. He was 59.