Gov. Walz calls special election to fill 1st Congressional Dist. vacancy

Weather Alert

...Some Waves of Heavier Winter Precipitation This Morning... .A wintry mix of precipitation was found across the area this morning. Mainly snow was found in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa...with occasionally a mix of sleet. South of Interstate 90, freezing rain and sleet were falling and ice accumulations were occurring. As the day progresses, expect waves of precipitation with a change over to mostly snow. Ice accumulations will be highest across southwest Wisconsin, especially far southern Grant county, up to two-tenths of an inch. Snow amounts will be light in most areas, with 1-3 inches near and northwest of a Rochester, Minnesota to Medford, Wisconsin line. Travel will be challenging today, especially off of the main roads. Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be slick. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans accordingly. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. &&