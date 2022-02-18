Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor Congressman Hagedorn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags flown at half-staff at all state buildings across the state immediately to honor Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
The 1st Congressional District Representative passed away earlier on Friday at age 59 after a batle with cancer.
The flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, February 19.
“Congressman Hagedorn proudly served Minnesota’s First District since 2019,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota requests that all flags be lowered to honor and remember Congressman Hagedorn’s life and service.”
A statement from the governor's office said that individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in and lower their flags.