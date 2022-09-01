Governor Evers continues back to school tour in Melrose-Mindoro

MELROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday afternoon, Governor Tony Evers was on the road again for his statewide back to school tour.
Both Gov. Evers and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly stopped in Kaukauna, Melrose and Racine to share the excitement of going back to school as well as highlighting the $90 million investment into Wisconsin schools to help recover from the pandemic.
They toured Melrose-Mindoro Elementary School and the High School, where they stopped to talk to students, teachers and faculty discussing the district and its needs.
The Melrose-Mindoro School District is set to receive around $20,000 for mental health and nearly $70,000 to use in other areas.
"Issues around broadband are huge here and you talk about mental health, a lot of that can be done via telehealth services and you if you don't have good broadband that's just not going to happen," Gov. Evers said. "So, we had some conversations like that along the way and it helps inform me that we have to do a better job at the state level that those services are available."
The district superintendent, Jeff Arzt, said the investment plan is something that is greatly needed.
"The plan that he is proposing will help us come up with our predictable and sustainable funding," Arzt said. "So, it's really going to be important for the long term planning for education. Whether you're a small district or a large district, we really are in need of that in the state of Wisconsin."
RELATED: Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment into K-12 education during La Crosse visit