Governor Evers highlights what is included in the budget now signed into law

  • Updated
Governor Tony Evers signed Wisconsin's two-year budget into law today, while using his authority to veto 51 provisions in the GOP-created plan.

The governor stopped at the Everson Family Farms outside Bangor to highlight what made it through the partial vetoes.

Some include providing $15 million for childcare providers. And increase funding for k-12 schools across the state by $325 per student unless undone by future lawmakers.

Evers also highlighted $125 million to help fight PFAS contaminants in drinking water around the state.

"We're gonna do whatever we can," Evers said. "First of all to get behind these people and help them find a new source of water. But at the same time we have to also be prepared to at the state level we have to hold people accountable for this too."

Governor Evers said while the budget is improved but not complete. And said this move will give the legislature a "second chance" to finish the budget work, and provide more help for childcare in Wisconsin.

