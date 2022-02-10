Governor Evers provides $1.545M in grants to local organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gov. Tony Evers visited local grant recipients in La Crosse on Thursday.
Gov. Evers was joined by Mayor Mitch Reynolds at La Crosse's REACH services building, where he awarded Coulee Cap with a check for $545,000 and YWCA La Crosse with $1 million.
The money comes from Wisconsin's Equitable Recovery Program. The program is designed to help organizations fight homelessness and other disparities.
Evers thanked the two organizations for their work in La Crosse and the surrounding communities.
"Whether it is assisting with rent or utility payments, tenant resources and legal assistance for those who need help resolving conflicts with landlords, Gov. Evers said. "They have worked hard to connect the dots across partnerships and services to meet the need, wherever that might be."
The YWCA and Coulee Cap were thankful for the assistance. REACH organizers said they started the center to help people during the pandemic, and these funds will help them look toward the future.
"I've never held a check of that size, both physically and monetarily," Executive. Director of the YWCA La Crosse Lauren Journot said. "It's just really a relief for us to know this project that we worked so hard on and we knew the community was in need of can continue for another full year."
After his visit to La Crosse, Gov. Evers traveled to Racine to meet with more grant recipients.