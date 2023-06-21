Governor Evers signs bill to improve rural roads

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers stopped by Hamburg Hills Farm in Stoddard on Wednesday for a bill signing.
The governor signed a bill to create the Agricultural Road Improvement Program. The program will help communities across Wisconsin upgrade deteriorating county highways and roads.
Evers said funds will be targeted to support farm and keep the livelihoods of farmers secure.
"This will keep people safe. This will make sure that the bottom line that farmers are struggling to be in, positive," Gov. Evers (D) WI said. "So, it isn't completely destroyed by having an accident on the roads."
The governor also expressed his excitement over the shared revenue agreement and called it a huge win for the people of Wisconsin.