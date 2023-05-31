Governor Evers stops in Onalaska for his Pothole Patrol Tour

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers is on a 'Pothole Patrol Tour' across Wisconsin and made a stop in Onalaska on Wednesday.
The Governor is using these stops to emphasize how important road funding is. He said that is why he dedicated $77 million to state highway rehabilitation and $50 million per year to the Local Road Improvement Program in his budget.
That budget is currently being reworked by Republicans, in part because of money set aside for public transit.
"La Crosse has a bus system," Evers said. "They took a swipe at that, and we believe transportation does include buses and we need to make sure we are giving appropriate money to those areas."
Governor Evers said it will be a busy summer for road construction, so he is asking drivers to slow down and pay attention to avoid crashes.