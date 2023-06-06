Governor Evers stops in Onalaska to discuss tourism

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Governor Tony Evers stopped by an Onalaska bed and breakfast Tuesday to discuss local and statewide tourism.
He was joined by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers at Rainbow Ridge Farm, along with the La Crosse Mayor and State Representatives Jill Billings and Steve Doyle.
In 2022, the Wisconsin tourism industry saw a record-breaking year, generating more than $23 billion in total economic impact. That includes a record 45.4 million overnight visits.
Evers said tourism benefits everyone.
"Wisconsin is a tourism state, people love to come to Wisconsin," Evers said. "We have lots of people that come to Wisconsin from outside the state, but Wisconsinites really like to have time off also and participate in tourism in the state."
The Governor also saying that agricultural tourism experiences, such as Rainbow Ridge Farms, are important for the wellbeing of local economies and their workers.
"They encourage people to understand what's going on with their economy and the farms that they're running," Evers said. "Also, they're making people happy and that's a good part of being in the tourism industry."
In 2022, the La Crosse area saw an increase of 13.1% over 2021 in total economic impact, which totals to nearly $56 million - brining La Crosse to the ninth highest county.