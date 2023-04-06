Governor Evers talks affordable housing

Black River Falls, Wis. - (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made three different stops across the state including Black River Falls, to talk about budget recommendations to promote safe and affordable housing. His final stop included conversations with Ho-Chunk nation leaders, discussing updates on an investment grant that went toward 28 affordable housing units.
"If we don't have affordable housing then it's just gonna be more and more difficult for families," Governor Evers said.
The Ho-Chunk nation received over $11.8 million to create the homes, along with 10 additional supportive housing units. The need for housing is in part due to existing homes not going on the market.
"Some of the reasons we don't have affordable housing is because seniors are staying in their houses longer," Evers said. "It really makes a huge difference in our economy, that's the bottom line."