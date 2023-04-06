 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Governor Evers talks affordable housing

  • Updated
  • 0
ho chunk one

Governor Evers speaking with Ho-Chunk leaders about affordable housing need.

Black River Falls, Wis. - (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made three different stops across the state including Black River Falls, to talk about budget recommendations to promote safe and affordable housing. His final stop included conversations with Ho-Chunk nation leaders, discussing updates on an investment grant that went toward 28 affordable housing units.

"If we don't have affordable housing then it's just gonna be more and more difficult for families," Governor Evers said. 

The Ho-Chunk nation received over $11.8 million to create the homes, along with 10 additional supportive housing units. The need for housing is in part due to existing homes not going on the market.

"Some of the reasons we don't have affordable housing is because seniors are staying in their houses longer," Evers said. "It really makes a huge difference in our economy, that's the bottom line."

