 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Governor Evers visits Chaseburg Creamery

  • Updated
  • 0
Chaseburg Creamery

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers stopped by the Chaseburg Creamery Monday afternoon.

Celebrating June Dairy Month, Evers, along with State Senator Brad Pfaff and State Representative Loren Oldenburg celebrated the award winning Organic Valley butter that the creamery manufactures.

While recognizing the work, Evers emphasized the importance of rural dairy producers.

"First of all they're employing people," Evers said. "Then, they're obviously bringing in milk from this area and that just lifts up the whole area. So it's important to have the producers near the processors as much as possible and Organic Valley does a great job of holding all those things together."

Jeff Frank, Organic Valley CEO, is proud of his staff in Chaseburg taking pride in making award winning butter.

"Yes, nearly 70 awards," he said. "Yes, it's pretty impressive and the team is constantly trying to perfect what they do for Organic Valley butter. And it's really exciting to see them continue to see them get accolades for that work."

Chaseburg Creamery has been churning out butter for generations of family farms since the 1920's.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you