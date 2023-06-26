Governor Evers visits Chaseburg Creamery

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers stopped by the Chaseburg Creamery Monday afternoon.
Celebrating June Dairy Month, Evers, along with State Senator Brad Pfaff and State Representative Loren Oldenburg celebrated the award winning Organic Valley butter that the creamery manufactures.
While recognizing the work, Evers emphasized the importance of rural dairy producers.
"First of all they're employing people," Evers said. "Then, they're obviously bringing in milk from this area and that just lifts up the whole area. So it's important to have the producers near the processors as much as possible and Organic Valley does a great job of holding all those things together."
Jeff Frank, Organic Valley CEO, is proud of his staff in Chaseburg taking pride in making award winning butter.
"Yes, nearly 70 awards," he said. "Yes, it's pretty impressive and the team is constantly trying to perfect what they do for Organic Valley butter. And it's really exciting to see them continue to see them get accolades for that work."
Chaseburg Creamery has been churning out butter for generations of family farms since the 1920's.