Governor Evers visits La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Just two days removed from winning a second term, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited students at Summit Environmental School in the Town of Campbell.
Evers spoke with young children, answering their questions and playing games with some of them.
Earlier this year in a different trip to French Island, Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a lawsuit against the manufacturers of PFAS.
When asked for an update, the governor remained optimistic.
"Right now, I think it's winding it's way through court," Evers said. "It's in the first step. Anytime you have a lawsuit around something like that, it takes a while to find out who are all the people that we're suing, who wants to jump in. It's still in play and I believe we're going to be successful in that lawsuit."
Evers defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels with a little more than 51-percent of total votes.