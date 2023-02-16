Governor Evers visits with small businesses after budget proposal

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- Thursday afternoon Governor Tony Evers stopped at the Wonderstate Coffee in Viroqua to highlight his plans to provide assistance to working families.
After unveiling a nearly $104 billion dollar state budget the day before, the Governor spoke with café staff about his potential future plans.
Hot topics of discussion were lack of child care and a new paid family leave program.
Evers said in order to keep a strong workforce in Wisconsin the state has to implement a plan that can compete with other states.
"Small business in Wisconsin especially right here compete with Minnesota for workers and they have paid leave there and we don't have it so we are starting to get surrounded by states that have paid leave," Evers said.
Evers said the the issue of lack of child care is recognized by both parties.
And he hopes that improving child care in the state people will want to get into the industry and provide services for families.
"It's not just about child care it's about paying child care people more making sure they have the facilities they need," Evers said.
Governor Evers will continue his statewide tour, Friday he plans to visit a number of school districts across the state, to talk about his plan for an increase in K-12 schools and education.