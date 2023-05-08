Governor looking for new District Attorneys for Vernon, Grant counties

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers' office said on Monday that they're looking for two people to fill the role of district attorney in two area counties.
There are vacancies in both Grant and Vernon counties. In each county, the district attorneys won election as judge.
The governor's office is now tasked with finding replacement for Timothy Gaskell in Vernon County and Lisa Riniker in Grant County.
The two new district attorneys would serve the remainder of the current term that expires at the end of January 2025.
To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wed., May 31, 2023. Applicants should specify the county for which they are applying.
The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.