Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Governor Tony Evers addresses train derailment south of De Soto

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW)- Friday afternoon Governor Tony Evers flew into De Soto for a situational meeting with Emergency Management and other agencies.

Evers said he is proud with the local response to the accident. He added that state agencies such as the DNR, Emergency Management and DOT have been working closely with local officials.

Tony

When asked how the state could hep improve railroad safety he said the cause of the derailment should be identified first.

"It's premature to start talking about solution," Evers said. "There will be an investigation primarily lead by federal sources to see how this happened and if there are things that need to be done we will work with our federal partners to do that. The most important thing - things are safe now and people have been taken care of."

Crews

In a statement from Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad said Friday morning that the four crew members that were treated at the hospital have been released.

Director of Crawford County Emergency Management Jim Hackett said crews will continue to work around the clock already removing some of the 20 containers in 10 car pile up.

Dump truck

"You'll see a lot of them being removed here all day long, as we go by the end of this all you won't notice there was any there," Hackett said.

Hackett cannot place a price tag on the clean up but said BNSF will be responsible to pay for it.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation at the federal level.

