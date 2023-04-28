Governor Tony Evers addresses train derailment south of De Soto

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW)- Friday afternoon Governor Tony Evers flew into De Soto for a situational meeting with Emergency Management and other agencies.
Evers said he is proud with the local response to the accident. He added that state agencies such as the DNR, Emergency Management and DOT have been working closely with local officials.
When asked how the state could hep improve railroad safety he said the cause of the derailment should be identified first.
"It's premature to start talking about solution," Evers said. "There will be an investigation primarily lead by federal sources to see how this happened and if there are things that need to be done we will work with our federal partners to do that. The most important thing - things are safe now and people have been taken care of."
In a statement from Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad said Friday morning that the four crew members that were treated at the hospital have been released.
Director of Crawford County Emergency Management Jim Hackett said crews will continue to work around the clock already removing some of the 20 containers in 10 car pile up.
"You'll see a lot of them being removed here all day long, as we go by the end of this all you won't notice there was any there," Hackett said.
Hackett cannot place a price tag on the clean up but said BNSF will be responsible to pay for it.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation at the federal level.