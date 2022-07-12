Governor Tony Evers awards broadband grant to Town of Cross

TOWN OF CROSS, Wis. (WXOW)- Governor Tony Evers visited the Town of Cross Tuesday afternoon to award $2.1 million to the Broadband Committee, as part of the Governor's State Broadband Expansion Grants.
Rural areas, like the Town of Cross, do not always have accessible high speed internet connection.
In September of 2020, the Town of Cross and surrounding area residents created a broadband committee to fundraise a $3.1 million dollar project to gain high speed internet.
The committee received funds from Buffalo County, Cochrane Co-Op Telephone, the township, and now from Governor Evers.
Governor Evers said that broadband connection should not be a luxury but a basic amenity.
"If we want to make sure our kids after they graduate from high school or college and want to come back and live here you have to have broadband," Governor Evers said. "In order to have any economic development in the area of the state you have to have broadband."
The broadband connection is estimated to hit 229 addresses.
The Town of Cross is expected to have broadband connection in the fall.