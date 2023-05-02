Governor Tony Evers declares 2023 the year of mental health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Tuesday morning, Governor Tony Evers toured the Coulee Recovery Center and spoke on his initiative to support mental health services around Wisconsin, proposing $500 million in his 2023-25 biennial budget towards those efforts.
Coulee Recovery Center has received $30,000 annually since 2021 through the Department of Health Services. The center focuses on providing services to those struggling with substance addiction.
When the governor was asked what the state can do to prevent addictive substances from circulating in communities, he said that money through shared revenue helps assists municipalities in receiving resources if funded appropriately.
"Whether it's public health, whether it's our folks that work in public service safety," Evers said. "Having those funded appropriately helps keep a lot of it out. We also have to understand that that's a really difficult job and we have to focus on recovery also."
The governor also added that he almost considers it to be a workforce project because he said it is difficult for those dealing with substance addiction to be fulltime members of the workforce.
Coulee Recovery Center has roughly 25,000 visits a year. They plan to use this year's funds towards staff and the drop in center.