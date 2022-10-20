Governor Tony Evers tours downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Governor Tony Evers is on the road touring around the state, which included a stop in La Crosse Thursday afternoon.
Starting at Vision of Light, Evers toured downtown La Crosse stopping to visit multiple businesses.
His focus was highlighting the investments made into small businesses across the state and how well they have recovered since the pandemic.
Looking ahead to the midterm elections, Evers said getting and out visiting with people is what it's going to take to win in November.
"It's good to get out from underneath the capitol bubble from time to time. We're going to be visiting at least 30-40 places in the state of Wisconsin over the period of a couple of weeks listening to people, talking about our successes and what we hope to happen in the future," Evers said. "I feel very confident in a win, it's going to be a close one but that's Wisconsin - we're a purple state."
With less than three weeks until the midterms, Governor Evers and his Republican opponent Tim Michels are very close in the polls.
Evers is hoping these stops throughout Wisconsin and focusing on people's everyday needs will give him the boost he needs in November.
"Republican moms and dads want good public education as much as Democrat moms and dads do," Evers said. "We brought broadband to over 387,000 households in the state of Wisconsin these last three years. That's a basic. That's like bringing electricity to farms decades and decades ago."