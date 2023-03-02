Governor Tony Evers visiting UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Governor Tony Evers toured across the state Thursday, making a stop in Oshkosh, Eau Claire and La Crosse.
While in La Crosse, Evers made a trek across the campus of University of Wisconsin La Crosse (UWL), joined by Wisconsin Department of Administration's Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.
It was an effort to highlight projects within the Governor's capital budget proposal.
The Governor proposed approximately $1.8 billion for capital improvement projects through the University of Wisconsin system.
It includes providing $182.5 million dollars for projects at UWL. Including the completion of phase-two of the Prairie Springs Science Center and demolishing Cowley Hall.
The Governor said, it's UWL's time and the investments are needed.
"Science is driving our economy and La Crosse has a great plethora of science majors and that we need more people in this area," Evers said. "We have a work force shortage in health sciences and this'll help."
With Cowley Hall being more than 50 years old, Evers said having updated facilities is the next step in providing modern education.
The proposed plan will need to go through the state building commission before it goes to the Republican controlled Legislature for approval.