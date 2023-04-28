Governor visit gives De Soto students learning opportunity

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - It isn't every day that a Blackhawk helicopter touches down in the school playground.
The reason was that Governor Tony Evers flew into De Soto Friday morning to survey the damage done by the train derailment south of town.
To get a better look on the ground, and get fairly close to the site, the Wisconsin Air National Guard helicopter set down next to the De Soto Middle/High School late Friday morning.
While the governor left after his arrival to begin his tour, the school took advantage of the visit to allow students to get a closer look at the Blackhawk.
They were able to talk with the crew and ask questions about the helicopter and flying.
Once Governor Evers finished with his tour and meeting with local, state, and federal leaders, he boarded the helicopter which then lifted off for the return trip to Madison.
The photos and video with this story were contributed by Theresa Wopat.