Governor Walz visits Winona to unveil a new veterans' memorial

WINONA, Minn. (KIMT) - Saturday Governor Walz made a stop in southeast Minnesota to unveil a new veterans' memorial.
The memorial in Winona's Woodlawn Cemetery represents a lifetime commitment honoring service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The ceremony included music from The 34th Red Bull Infantry Division Band and a salute from the Winona American Legion Post 9.
Governor Walz says we have veteran cemeteries and Fort Snelling National Cemetery - but most fallen service members would prefer to be buried close to home near their families.
“And to have a place of reflection, a place to learn about what happened here, and to know who's in this cemetery and again the uniqueness of this having a revolutionary war participant in here, all the way up to our modern conflict, I just think it shows we're not going to forget, we understand that sacrifice and we're here to make that clear to everyone.”
Walz believes the memorial will help causes related to veterans gain attention and hopes it brings people together.
“I think when you spend time with your neighbors here, the differences kind of float away and the commonalities come together and I think these memorials have a very healing power to us. To understand those folks died - and the folks we're talking about here - they died so that we would have the opportunity to debate passionately about our differences, but expect to honor our democracies,” Walz emphasizes.
Just last month the governor signed the Veterans Omnibus Bill into law which aims to make sure vets are cared for during and after their service.
Governor Walz adds the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston will also expand into Red Wing Falls this year.