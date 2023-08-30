Gow stepping down as UWL Chancellor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After acting as chancellor of UW-La Crosse since 2007, Joe Gow is stepping down.

He won't be leaving the university, however.

Gow announced on Wednesday during his opening remarks for the fall semester that he was relinquishing his role as chancellor and moving into a faculty role at the university teaching communications. Spending more time with family is also a reason for the change he said.

He is the second longest serving chancellor of the ten at UW-La Crosse. He is the longest-serving active chancellor in the UW System.

During his tenure, the university has grown with new buildings along setting enrollment records while dealing with budget shortfalls and the challenges of COVID-19.

“It’s been about 17 years as your chancellor, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of that, but I want to do other things,” Gow said in a statement, which also credited his leadership team for the accomplishments at UWL.

“It (feels like) going out on the top of your game,” Gow said. “This university is so strong, and it’s because we had the wisdom to get some great vice chancellors on the team.”

UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh said of Gow's time at the university, “As our longest-tenured chancellor, Joe Gow has left a lasting imprint on UW-La Crosse, the UW System, and the state of Wisconsin. Chancellor Gow has helped create a vibrant, thriving university known for academic excellence, faculty expertise, and student support. It’s a top choice for students from around the Midwest, and the Board of Regents is profoundly grateful for Joe’s leadership.”

System President Jay Rothman said in a statement, “When Chancellor Gow steps down next year, he will be leaving UW-La Crosse much better off than it was when he arrived. This is a hallmark of excellent stewardship. He has provided a steady hand through challenging times and met the moment when we needed him. I have appreciated his advice and counsel. I am also grateful that he has agreed to serve in the chancellor role for the full academic year, which positions us for a seamless transition as we seek a new leader for the university.”

Gow continues as chancellor through the 2023-24 academic year.

The university said that plans for the hiring process of a new chancellor would be announced at a later date.