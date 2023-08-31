Gow steps down as Chancellor at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As we near the beginning of classes at UW-La Crosse, it is the end of an era for Chancellor Joe Gow.
He announced on Wednesday that he will step down as the chancellor after this upcoming school year.
Growth and progression are two words that could describe Chancellor Gow's time at UWL. Since 2007, Chancellor Gow is longest serving active chancellor in the UW System as well as the second longest chancellor in UW-La Crosse history.
UW-La Crosse has set enrollment records with Chancellor Gow at the helm and the university sits atop mid-size universities in the Midwest.
Chancellor Gow said that he has been honored to serve as the 10th chancellor of UW-La Crosse.
“The thing that I will say that is just solid. The quality of the people,” Gow said. “And how nice they are to me. People say ‘What is the favorite part of your job?’ I say just walking across campus and seeing people and how kind they are it's been a privilege to be in this chancellor role."
Chancellor Gow will be taking on a role as a new and emerging media and technology professor at UW La Crosse.
He looks forward to spending more time with this wife and family.
“I like being called Chancellor Gow. but I look forward to being called Carmen Wilson's husband,” Gow said.
Gow mentioned his wife is an amazing vegan plant based cook and he also plans to help her as she prepares to write a cookbook.
Gow came to UW-La Crosse from Nebraska Wesleyan University.