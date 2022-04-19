Graduating business students showcase what they've learned while at WTC

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Graduating students within the business program highlighted what they've learned while at Western Technical College.
Returning after two years, Tuesday's event was described as a celebration before the students graduate by Gary Brown, the Dean of the Business Program.
Highlighting five different emphasis of the business program - digital media production, business management, graphic design, marketing management and IT - students were able to present what they've created.
"This is an amazing time of the year because we get to see all of the work that they've put in over the last few years to get where they are and to get to this point," Brown said. "It is really one of my favorite events because of being able to highlight the students and highlight that work."
While the event was to share the students' creations with family and friends, Brown said they've had students receive job offers at this event in the past.
He emphasized the fact that under the business sector, a job in any industry is possible.
"The beauty of being an accountant, the beauty of being an HR manager or any really of the careers that we prepare people for is that they go across every industry," Brown said. "I think one of the things that's really cool is about the programs we offer in the business area is that you can kind of go into any industry."
Nearly 50 students shared their creations in Tuesday night's events.
