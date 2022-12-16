Graduation Weekend brings spike in business to area restaurants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Executive Director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc. Terry Bauer said local restaurants see a large spike in business during graduation weekend.
Both Viterbo University and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will host their graduation ceremonies collectively having over 800 students receiving their diplomas.
With family and friends attending the special day, Bauer said the location of UW-L's graduation ceremony pushes people to local businesses.
"The biggest thing about the UW-L graduation it's hosted at the La Crosse Center. When they get done with their graduation they are dumped right into downtown La Crosse."
Bauer added that hotels see a spike in stays as well. During the students' winter break the loss of the student population causes a down tick in patronage for local businesses. However it bounces back come spring.