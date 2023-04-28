Grand opening for Winona's newest trading card store

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Opening its doors for the first time Friday, Northland Breaks welcomed the community for its grand opening.
The new business features a variety of sports cards, autographed merchandise and PSA graded cards.
Customers can also find merchandise from a few other local businesses like Pillbox Bat Company, Fanatics and Kickass Beef Jerky.
The owner of Northland Breaks Ty Styx said the store also has a space for gatherings.
"We set up the room back here, we got six chairs around a big table. This is for people to come hang out, like today we're going to be watching the draft," Styx said. "Look through cards, we're going to host Madden tournaments, like PlayStation Madden tournaments as we move forward."
The store is open seven days a week from 10 to 7 p.m. and is located at 91 Harvester Avenue, Winona.