...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gravestone cleaning kits available at La Crosse Public Library

  • Updated
  • 0
Stone Scrubbing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Upkeep of a loved ones final resting place is not always top of mind.

Members of the La Crosse Public Library and La Crosse Genealogical Society are making sure those resting places are well kept.

The members of these groups use a special cleaning kit when washing the gravestones.

Cleaning Kit

The cleaning kits have everything that you would need to clean moss, grass clippings and mold off gravestones. The kits include Orvus cleaning solution which does not leave a residue on the stones or damage them.

They also include an Orvus paste, soft bristle brushes, wood shims and a jug for water too. The kits are available for check out at the La Crosse public library.

Anita Doering, Vice President of the La Crosse Genealogical Society said that you will want to call the cemetery that you are planning to do the stone cleaning to make sure that they have a water source or you may have to bring water with you. Doering stated that water is a necessity when rinsing the stones after scrubbing.

It was stressed to not use wire brushes or steel wool for cleaning gravestones if you choose not to check out one of these cleaning kits as that can cause damage to the stone.

To check out one of the gravestone cleaning kits, all you need is a La Crosse library card and the cleaning kits is yours for a week.

