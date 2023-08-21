Gravestone cleaning kits available at La Crosse Public Library

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Upkeep of a loved ones final resting place is not always top of mind.
Members of the La Crosse Public Library and La Crosse Genealogical Society are making sure those resting places are well kept.
The members of these groups use a special cleaning kit when washing the gravestones.
The cleaning kits have everything that you would need to clean moss, grass clippings and mold off gravestones. The kits include Orvus cleaning solution which does not leave a residue on the stones or damage them.
They also include an Orvus paste, soft bristle brushes, wood shims and a jug for water too. The kits are available for check out at the La Crosse public library.
Anita Doering, Vice President of the La Crosse Genealogical Society said that you will want to call the cemetery that you are planning to do the stone cleaning to make sure that they have a water source or you may have to bring water with you. Doering stated that water is a necessity when rinsing the stones after scrubbing.
It was stressed to not use wire brushes or steel wool for cleaning gravestones if you choose not to check out one of these cleaning kits as that can cause damage to the stone.
To check out one of the gravestone cleaning kits, all you need is a La Crosse library card and the cleaning kits is yours for a week.