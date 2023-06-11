 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great River Folk Fest holds first fundraiser at Leo and Leona's Tavern

  • Updated
  • 0

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW)- Sunday afternoon Great River Folk Fest officials held their first fundraiser at Leo and Leona's Tavern to raise money for the upcoming Folk Fest celebration.

Raffle

Attendees had the chance to bid on raffle prizes and enjoy live music.

Fundraiser Coordinator for Great River Folk Fest Abby Thompson said after the pandemic it grew more difficult to maintain the festivals budget.

Guitar

"Folk Fest had some hard years having the budget to maintain it every year," Thompson said. "So I went around asking people for more donations and that worked but then we said you know what lets have a fundraiser where we can have local artists play."

To learn more about upcoming fundraisers and Great River Folk Fest click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you