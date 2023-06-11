Great River Folk Fest holds first fundraiser at Leo and Leona's Tavern

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW)- Sunday afternoon Great River Folk Fest officials held their first fundraiser at Leo and Leona's Tavern to raise money for the upcoming Folk Fest celebration.
Attendees had the chance to bid on raffle prizes and enjoy live music.
Fundraiser Coordinator for Great River Folk Fest Abby Thompson said after the pandemic it grew more difficult to maintain the festivals budget.
"Folk Fest had some hard years having the budget to maintain it every year," Thompson said. "So I went around asking people for more donations and that worked but then we said you know what lets have a fundraiser where we can have local artists play."
