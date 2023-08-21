Great River Sound concert postponed due to hot weather

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The organizers of the weekly Great Rivers Sound concert series have postponed Tuesday's performance due to the high temperatures in the forecast.
They've moved the scheduled concert with Double Take to September 5 instead. It begins at 6 p.m., a half-hour earlier than currently, because of the earlier time for sunset.
Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary spokesperson Dan Stevens said in the cancellation announcement, "We're postponing Double Take both for public safety and general enjoyment concerns. It's no use having the band, Citizens State Bank as our sponsor and fans miserable and potentially passing out in 100 degree weather. Fans should come back in September when everyone can be comfortable and have a great time."
While the concerts are free, they do collect donations for the Onalaska Police Department's K-9 program.
The next concert is slated for August 29.