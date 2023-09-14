Great Rivers United Way announces its 2023-24 fundraising campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Great Rivers United Way (GRUW) kicked off its 2023-24 fundraising campaign Thursday morning with it's first in-person community breakfast since 2019.
More than 30 businesses and organizations joined United Way at Celebrations on the River to launch the campaign.
Donations raised during the fundraiser will benefit 49 local health and human services programs within the seven counties that GRUW serves.
The goal for all the programs is to create opportunities for better lives for those in the community.
"The impact that the United Way funded programs have impacts people of all ages and all walks of life," GRUW campaign co-chair Chuck Roth said. "This morning we heard the story of a young woman who had a very tough start in her life. Through the help of United Way funded programs, she got what she needed to really turn a corner."
In 2022, GRUW funded services were used every 39 seconds.
The deadline for donations is December 31. For more information or to donate, click here.