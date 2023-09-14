 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Rivers United Way announces its 2023-24 fundraising campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
GRUW Campaign breakfast.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Great Rivers United Way (GRUW) kicked off its 2023-24 fundraising campaign Thursday morning with it's first in-person community breakfast since 2019. 

More than 30 businesses and organizations joined United Way at Celebrations on the River to launch the campaign.

Donations raised during the fundraiser will benefit 49 local health and human services programs within the seven counties that GRUW serves. 

The goal for all the programs is to create opportunities for better lives for those in the community. 

"The impact that the United Way funded programs have impacts people of all ages and all walks of life," GRUW campaign co-chair Chuck Roth said. "This morning we heard the story of a young woman who had a very tough start in her life. Through the help of United Way funded programs, she got what she needed to really turn a corner."

GRUW Campaign breakfast 1.jpg

In 2022, GRUW funded services were used every 39 seconds. 

The deadline for donations is December 31. For more information or to donate, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you