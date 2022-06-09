Great Rivers United Way announces the investment of $1 million to local recovery programs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Thursday morning, Great Rivers United Way announced a $1 million investment into four local organizations.
Through this last fall and winter, Great Rivers United Way (GRUW) campaigned for grant money to go to organizations that meet its mission.
"We fund a number of programs - we actually fund 51 programs in the seven counties that we serve," Mary Kay Wolf, the Executive Director of GRUW said. "This is just one area that we fund and so we wanted to highlight that area and give everybody as much highlight as we can."
Independent Living Resources, Family and Children's Center, Coulee Recovery Center and Great River 211 received donations totaling more than $1 million dollars.
Great River 211's Director Carla Lundeen said the $71,965 received will go to keep the facility up to date.
"It'll end up supporting our call center," Lundeen said. "Our call specialists need to need to be available, not just during working hours but after hours. This insures that our call center is up to date and the resources that we need."
