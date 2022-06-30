Great Rivers United Way donates to area organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Great Rivers United Way and area organization representatives met at The Parenting Place to receive grant money.
A total of $180,500 was distributed to seven organizations Thursday morning.
Great Rivers United Way Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf said that all of the money was raised from their donation campaign.
The funds handed out Thursday focused on assisting organizations that specialize in early childhood and elderly services.
The grants were awarded to the following: $45,000 to The Parenting Place, $10,000 to YWCA La Crosse, $67,000 to Family and Children's Center, $26,500 to Cia Siab, Inc., $13,500 to La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership, $10,000 to Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, and $8,000 to Mobile Meals of La Crosse.
"I think it's important that we try to focus more on early childhood and that brain development," Wolf said. "Our elderly should be our most treasured population. We should care the most about the people that have been through life the way they have."
Great Rivers United Way's next fundraising campaign is set to begin in September.
