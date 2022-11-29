Great Rivers United Way highlighting 'Giving Tuesday' in a unique way

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - It's "Giving Tuesday," an event to encourage you to donate time or money to groups helping the community. The Great Rivers United Way highlights Giving Tuesday every year to support non-profits.
This year, they're doing that by engaging with the public to find an elf named "Charity Gives a Lot".
"If you engage with us on Facebook and Instagram, you might have a chance to win a $100 gift card, said Great Rivers United Way Development Director Katie Sparks. "Donating to United Way through this engagement also supports 52 non-profit programs, 27 partner agencies, and a variety of people in the Coulee Region."
Updates on her whereabouts can be found on Great Rivers United Way's Facebook page. Comment on their post if you know where Charity might be and if there is a reward for tips that lead to her safe return.
The winner will be selected on December 23.