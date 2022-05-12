 Skip to main content
Great Rivers United Way hosting United We Chalk event June 4

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A artful and colorful fundraiser aims to help support a number of community programs. 

The Great Rivers United Way and sponsor artPOP are hosting United We Chalk, a family-friendly, all abilities chalk art competition on June 4 in the Harborview Plaza Parking Lot, 100 Harborview Plaza, in La Crosse. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

It's open to all community members. The cost is $30 for individuals and teams of 2-5. The fee includes a 48-count box of chalk, tools, and bottled water. An optional t-shirt may be ordered during registration for $10 each. 

Click here for registration, rules, and more information.

The public can come down and vote for their favorite artwork. They are awarding Peoples’ Choice winners in three categories – Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced – each will receive $200 cash. A one dollar donation equals one vote. Voting take in person at the event and also online  at and online at www.gruw.org/chalk, and will remain open until Monday, June 6, at 4:00 p.m. They'll announce winners the next day.

GRUW said they are said they have something news this year-three juried awards. They are for best use of: GRUW’s 2022-23 campaign theme, “Play it Forward,” or depiction of a need GRUW supports; special effects, such as 3D, illusion, or interactive elements; and color, whether rainbow or an interesting use of just a few.

Money raised from the competition go to support the 51 non-profit programs that the Great Rivers United Way partners with. 

