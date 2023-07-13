 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Rivers United Way hosts annual Day of Caring

  • Updated
  • 0
Day of caring pic

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way hosted its annual ‘Day of Caring’ volunteer event on Thursday.

The annual event has been helping folks around the Coulee Region with various tasks since 1995. A total of 150 volunteers from 13 local businesses and seven agencies helped out this year. The event is held annually in July.

can

Chuck Roth, Co-Chair of the Day of Caring said the it's all about doing projects that people can no longer do.

“Day of caring is when volunteers from the community can come out and help United Way funded agencies tackle some projects that they can’t otherwise get to,” Roth said.

The event has a broad history after all of these years having 2,000 volunteers since its inauguration according to Co-Founder Lu Ann Roth.

“So it’s a really long event that has been going on,” she said. “It is well received and has lots of volunteers.”

Both Co-Chairs explained that the projects completed were at a number of places and consist of a wide variety.

“The Boy Scouts out at Camp Decorah and The Parenting Place,” he said. “Picking weeds at the community garden, cleaning up and doing all kinds of wonderful things.”

staining picture 2

The volunteers logged approximately 459 hours of volunteer time on Thursday. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you