Great Rivers United Way hosts annual Day of Caring

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way hosted its annual ‘Day of Caring’ volunteer event on Thursday.
The annual event has been helping folks around the Coulee Region with various tasks since 1995. A total of 150 volunteers from 13 local businesses and seven agencies helped out this year. The event is held annually in July.
Chuck Roth, Co-Chair of the Day of Caring said the it's all about doing projects that people can no longer do.
“Day of caring is when volunteers from the community can come out and help United Way funded agencies tackle some projects that they can’t otherwise get to,” Roth said.
The event has a broad history after all of these years having 2,000 volunteers since its inauguration according to Co-Founder Lu Ann Roth.
“So it’s a really long event that has been going on,” she said. “It is well received and has lots of volunteers.”
Both Co-Chairs explained that the projects completed were at a number of places and consist of a wide variety.
“The Boy Scouts out at Camp Decorah and The Parenting Place,” he said. “Picking weeds at the community garden, cleaning up and doing all kinds of wonderful things.”
The volunteers logged approximately 459 hours of volunteer time on Thursday.