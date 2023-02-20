Great Rivers United Way representative visits the White House

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A representative from Great Rivers United Way recently spent time at the White House, for the 'Communities in Action: Building a Better Wisconsin' event.
The Great Rivers HUB works to bridge the gap between health care and social services.
Lindsey Purl, the Great River HUB director and representative at the White House spoke about the impacts of the American Rescue Plan funds.
In La Crosse, they used the fund to expand the community health-worker workforce.
"Federal dollars don't always come directly to community in the way that they recently have," Purl said. "We've been able to then respond much quicker, be more reactionary to what the needs of our community are and really build up a workforce. In our case, that is going to maintain and sustain beyond the grants."
She said the organization was granted $855,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Administrations and nearly $330,000 from the City of La Crosse.
The goal is to continue growing the workforce while expanding beyond La Crosse County.