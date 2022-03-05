Greater La Crosse Area Shamrock Club announced 2022 royalty

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 2022 Irish Rose and Irishman made their first public appearance at a dinner Saturday night, as the club kicked off the beginning of March.
Irish Rose Debi McGrury and Irishman Dave Burgess were nominated and selected to represent the Shamrock Club at various parades and events through the year.
Both said they were shocked when they found out they were selected.
"When Tracy told me I didn't react even, I was surprised," McGrury said.
"I was the same way," Burgess said. "We've both been involved for a while in the club. Deb as secretary and I'm the treasurer but it still was a big surprise."
Regardless of being shocked the duo is exited for the year, especially being in the St. Patrick's Parade March 12.
The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. near the Freighthouse and the Hunger Task Force will be collecting non-perishable food items.