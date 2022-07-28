Green Alert issued for veteran at risk who may be traveling to Tomah area

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice and West Milwaukee Police Department have issued a Green Alert for a missing veteran who they consider at-risk and may be traveling to the Tomah area.
Cholie A. Mack, 29, is missing from West Milwaukee. She was last seen on Wednesday morning at 6:42 a.m. in the 1200 block of Miller Park Way.
Her phone is turned off and her family is concerned for her safety according to authorities.
She is described as a Black female, 5'8", 200 lbs., possibly wearing a dark red wig. She has brown eyes. She was wearing gray slacks and a black t-shirt. Mack also has a tattoo with latin writing on her right forearm and a tattoo of a panda on her left upper arm.
They also provided a description of a vehicle she may be driving. It is a 2007 grey Nissan Altima with Wisconsin license plate ACL-4696.
No information was immediately available on what the connection is to the Tomah area or why she may be traveling there.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Milwaukee Police at 414-645-2151.